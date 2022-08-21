Netflix Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving August 22-28

The compelling story of a lost toy is hitting Netflix this week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the streaming service subscribers will be able to watch the Lost Ollie animated miniseries. Peter Ramsey directs the live-action adaptation of the 2016 children’s book by William Joyce. The four-part limited series stars Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige, Tim Blake Nelson, Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson, and Kesler Talbot. Ramsey is also executive producing alongside Tindle, Shawn Levy, and Josh Barry via 21 Laps Entertainment (Stranger Things), Brandon Oldenburg (CCO of Flight School Studio), and Lampton Enochs, with Emily Morris serving as co-executive producer.

“It is an epic adventure about a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the countryside to reunite with the boy who lost him; and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend,” reads the synopsis. “It’s a heartwarming tale for the child in us all, remembering those special souls that we’ve lost but who forever changed our lives.”

