Netflix’s The Midnight Club: Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else We Know

Coming soon to Netflix, The Midnight Club will be the fourth series for Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy at the streaming service under their Intrepid Pictures overall deal and their first series for the young-adult audience. Here’s the plot, the cast, and everything else you need to know about the show.

The Midnight Club is a story adapted from the young adult horror novel of the same name by Christopher Pike and tells the story of seven terminally ill teens who reside at Rotterdam Home. Every night, the group secretly meets at midnight to tell horror stories. One night, the young adults make a pact that when one of them dies, they will attempt to contact the others from the great beyond to confirm the existence of spirits. So fans can expect their fair share of horror, fear, spirits, and supernatural adventures.

For his part, Christopher Pike is an author who gained popularity through the early ’80s and ’90s, writing young adult and children’s books. The Midnight Club was published in 1994.

The Midnight Club: The Plot

The Midnight Club series is based on the iconic works of Christopher Pike. Such stories include Witch, Gimme a Kiss, Road to Nowhere, and The Wicked Heart. However, they are not the only titles the series will adapt, so fans hope that Netflix will soon release all the stories that will be seen in the show.

The streaming service didn’t take long to confirm that the first season of Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club will have ten episodes of one hour each, and the story takes place at Brightcliffe Manor in 1994, the same year in which Christopher Pike’s book was published. This fact, for sure, will bring the 90s nostalgia that will delight millennials.

As happened with Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix didn’t release a specific synopsis for each story, but rather the streaming service released a much more general synopsis for the show, which reads:

At a hospice with a mysterious history, the eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. A new horror series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) and Leah Fong, based on the creative work of bestselling author Christopher Pike.

From what The Midnight Club synopsis suggests, following, one more time, in the footsteps of Cabinet of Curiosities, each episode is meant to be self-contained, dedicating itself entirely to adapting a Christopher Pike story with its own beginning, middle, and conclusion, and therefore, not connecting the story with the following episodes, whose only common thread will be the main characters and the meeting they have every midnight to tell horror stories.

The Midnight Club: The Cast

The Midnight Club is a show created by Mike Flanagan — who previously worked successfully with Netflix on The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass — and Leah Fong. The two also serve as executive producers along with Trevor Macy, Julia Bicknell, and author Christopher Pike.

As for the cast, it’s confirmed that The Midnight Club will star Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel (who recently participated in Narcos: Mexico), Samantha Sloyan, with Zach Gilford and A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Heather Langenkamp. However, the streaming service has not revealed exactly which characters they will play.

Most of The Midnight Club cast is made up of new and talented young artists who started making their first steps in the industry a few years ago but didn’t get their first big role until now. However, most of them coincided with the set of Midnight Mass, so there is no doubt that the team will be one of the most assembled in the entire Netflix catalog since it is not the first time they are working together.

However, it’s still pending confirmation by Netflix if, although the main cast will not change, the rest of the cast will vary throughout the episodes and the stories that are told through them or, on the contrary, the already confirmed cast will be part of all the episodes, regardless of the story they tell. The latter would be quite a notable difference from Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

The Midnight Club is one of the most anticipated shows coming to Netflix. Since its announcement and after the success of The Haunting of Bly Manor, fans eagerly awaited not only to see a teaser that would introduce them to the world of their favorite stories for the first time in adult live-action but also know the date on which they could enjoy the show.

Lucky for them, Netflix officially announced that The Midnight Club is coming to the streaming service on October 7, 2022. So, to the fans’ delight, the release date is closer than expected and not too far from Halloween, which makes sense since there is no more magical month for horror than October.