NHS free prescriptions: Find out if you can get help with costs in 3 minutes

Britons aged 60 and over are also entitled to free prescriptions but this may change, with plans being considered to raise the age to 66.

Prescriptions are free for everyone in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for the DHSC said: “We recognise the pressures people are facing with the rising cost of living and we are taking action to support households, including freezing prescription charges for the first time in 12 years.

“Thanks to our extensive arrangements to help people afford NHS prescription charges, 89 percent of prescriptions in England are already provided free of charge.”

