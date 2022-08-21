Outlander’s Jamie Fraser star lines up new role for end of Starz drama

Sam is “circling” the role of Deacon St John in the story which will take place in the “Pacific Northwest after a devastating global pandemic”.

According to Deadline: “The game chronicles former motorcycle club member Deacon St John as he fights to survive against the forces of despair and mutated, predatory humans in his quest to find the long-lost, presumed-dead, love of his life.”

The publication adds the story will be an ode to showrunner Sheldon Turner’s love of motorcycles.

“The bike being Deacon’s sole form of transportation, his horse in this would-be modern-day western.”