Paul McCartney Wrote 1 of The Beatles’ Songs While He Was in the Woods With Linda McCartney

Paul McCartney intentionally got lost with Linda McCartney. During the excursion, he wrote one of the songs from The Beatles’ songs from Let It Be. Paul said the song was “lyrical” and “poetic.”

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney went driving in his Aston Martin with Linda McCartney

During a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, Paul discussed going on a road trip with Linda. “I’ve got a very vivid memory of driving out of London in my Aston Martin with Linda, just the two of us,” he recalled. “She was always keen on getting lost. Whereas most of us guys driving, particularly driving a loved one, a new girlfriend in my case, you’re nervous about getting lost.”

Paul contrasted London with New York City. “Oh God, in London you can really get lost,” he opined. “It’s not like New York where there’s a grid. This is London. You can be in Streatham or it might be Haringey, there’s no telling. But she would always just say, ‘Yeah, so let’s get lost,’ and we went out just like, ‘Right.’”