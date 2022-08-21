Categories
Paul McCartney Wrote 1 of The Beatles’ Songs While He Was in the Woods With Linda McCartney

TL;DR:

  • Paul McCartney wrote of one of The Beatles’ songs while he was in the woods with Linda McCartney.
  • Paul said the song was “poetic” and “lyrical.”
  • The track appeared on The Beatles’ Let It Be.
The Beatles' Paul McCartney in a chair
The Beatles’ Paul McCartney | Fiona Adams/Redferns

Paul McCartney intentionally got lost with Linda McCartney. During the excursion, he wrote one of the songs from The Beatles’ songs from Let It Be. Paul said the song was “lyrical” and “poetic.”

