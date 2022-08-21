Petrol and diesel drivers warned of new Clean Air Zones set to launch within months





A handful of Clean Air Zones are already in operation around the UK, as the Government sets climate targets for areas with high pollution. Bath, Birmingham and Portsmouth’s Clean Air Zones have been in progress for a number of months, with Oxford’s Zero Emission Zone charging all non-exempt petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles.

Bradford The Clean Air Zone will launch on September 26 and will cover the entire city after the Government ordered the council to achieve targets for air quality. Drivers of HGVs and buses breaching pollution limits will pay £50, while vans and minibuses will be charged £9 and taxis £7. Taxis face a fee of £7 to enter the city centre, while drivers of private cars will not face a charge.

Sheffield Sheffield City Council has announced that the Clean Air Zone will start from “early 2023”. It will be a class C chargeable zone for the most polluting large goods vehicles, vans, buses and taxis that drive within the inner ring road and city centre. Private cars, motorbikes and mopeds will not be charged. Although they make up 80 percent of the traffic in the city, they only produce 50 percent of the pollution. Manchester The Clean Air Zone in Greater Manchester was set to be the largest emissions-based charging zone in the world, covering more than 500 square miles. The original start date was scheduled to be May 30, 2022, but was delayed after clean air leaders in the city said drivers would not be able to comply in time, as a result of global supply issues. A new clean air strategy was delivered to the Government on July 1 earlier this year, with decisions still being made as to how the scheme will work.