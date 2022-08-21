Pets And People Blessing

August 20, 2022

Could you use a blessing? Join Pets and People this Sunday, Aug. 21, at Longview Chapel Christian Church for a Day of Blessing.

Pets and People will be blessed individually on the front lawn at 2 p.m. The event will move inside if the weather is rainy. Pets will receive a treat and people will receive a small gift to help guide your spiritual journey.

They will also be blessing backpacks, students, teachers and everyone during the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services. Gifts will be given to children and to adults to help start the school year.

Everyone is welcome to come and join in the blessing at Longview Chapel Christian Church located at 850 SW Longview Road in Lee’s Summit.

Call the church at 816.763.6290 or email at office@longviewchapelcc.org if you would like more information or have questions.