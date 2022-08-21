Protoworld – An Accessible Metaverse Where Tezos Builders Can Start With Free Land To Create Immersive 3D Worlds

Protoworld

Protoworld is an accessible, open metaverse where Tezos builders can start with free land (called Zones) to create immersive 3D worlds.

The Zones can be made to be private, public, or exclusively open to certain community members. Zones come with 3D model NFT (.glb, aka gltf-binary) integration.

The metaverse is starting with the Tezos and Ethereum blockchains.

The project is currently inviting Pre-Alpha applications from builders (especially with expertise in 3D art) to use the platform and this ends August 31st.

Applications come with a free limited reward for completing a quest within the program.

We’re looking for creators (artists, musicians, architects), collectors, project or DAO leaders, developers, and researchers who are willing to help us improve our product and user experience in its early stage.

The project has been created with the intentions to: ‘…transcend and escape the limitations of the physical world, not inherit them.’

Unlike other metaverses, on Protoworld you don’t need to buy land plots in order to participate, also the platform has been built with an emphasis on being accessible to as many people as possible.

The project has been created by independent artists and developers and documentation about the project can be found here.

The Protoworld Pre-Alpha launch video, showcasing some created lands can be seen here: