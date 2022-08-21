‘Should’ve never happened!’ Woman, 65, loses £47,000 after state pension age raised

Mrs Bright said by her calculations, she’s lost out on £47,000.

She added: “This situation is appalling, and should never have been allowed to happen. Women born in the 1950s need compensation now.”

The matter of compensation is being looked into, and whether this will occur is as of yet uncertain.

It is a result of an investigation into the issue by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO), which last year found the DWP guilty of “maladministration” for failing to give 1950s women enough notice about the changes.

Campaign groups such as Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) have sought to achieve “fair and fast compensation” for those affected.