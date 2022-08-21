South Korea and US tentatively launch military drills as tensions with North escalate





The annual joint military exercises between South Korea and the US began on Monday as troops restarted field training. On Wednesday, North Korea fired two cruise missiles into the sea from the town of Onchon on the West coast.

A South Korean military source said that authorities in South Korea and the United States are assessing the details of the missiles’ flight, including the range. On Friday, tensions continued to escalate as North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister said that South Korea’s President should “shut his mouth” as he offered economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament. President Yoon Suk-yeol was accused of being “really simple and still childish” by Kim Yo Jong, who said: “It would have been more favourable for his image to shut his mouth rather than talking nonsense as he had nothing better to say.”

The military drills by South Korea and the US are thought to last until September 1 to combat nuclear armament in North Korea. North Korea has accused the annual drills of being practices for a future invasion which meant that the drills were scaled back in efforts to quash tensions. On Tuesday, the Pentagon said the United States, North Korea and Japan took part in a ballistic missile defence exercise off the coast of Hawaii last week. READ MORE: Brexit LIVE: ‘Liz is RIGHT!’ Truss ally goads Remainers

According to Seoul’s Defence Ministry, the military drills will stage 11 field training programmes which includes one at brigade-level which will involve thousands of soldiers. South Korean Defence Minister Lee John-sup said: “We plan to stage combined air carrier strike group training and drills for amphibious operations at an early date, among others.” The Ministry added that it would work to improve its missile detection abilities and push for an early deployment of a new interceptor system.