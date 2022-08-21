The Truth About Brent And Lexi Rivera’s Close Sibling Relationship

It only makes sense that Brent and Lexi Rivera are so close — they hang out together, all the time!

Brent may have joked in a video that Lexi’s favorite thing to do as a child was “annoy me,” but something tells us he doesn’t mind having her around much, anymore. On top of being siblings, these two are in the same group of friends. And, no surprise here, much of their time as a squad is spent creating content. Along with fellow YouTubers Jeremy Hutchins and the Stokes twins, among others, the Rivera siblings are known for pranking their friends in an epic fashion.

The Riveras also have pretty good relationships with one another’s romantic partners. In fact, last December, Lexi staged a photo shoot with Brent’s girlfriend, Pierson Wodzynski. In an Instagram video shared from the shoot, Lexi revealed Wodzynski was her “best friend.” Not one to lose out on an opportunity to throw some playful shade her brother’s way, she also captioned the post, “Sorry @brentrivera she’s mine now.” As for Lexi, her love life is a little more mysterious. However, it seems she may be seeing fellow content creator and squad member Andrew Davila. The Riveras, Wodzynski, and Davila took a trip to the Bahamas earlier this year, with Brent posting a cute pic of them together on the beach to his Instagram.