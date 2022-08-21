The World’s First Initial Offering for NFTs (INO) are here and the OnlyTrust marketplace is leading the way!

Initial NFT Offering of the Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT

The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT has announced an Initial NFT Offering (INO), where you can get the World Class Asset on the OnlyTrust Platform at just $49.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, U.S.A, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT has announced an Initial NFT Offering (INO), where you can get the World Class Asset on the OnlyTrust Platform at just $49. With only 100,000 units available on the first INO, it is a great opportunity for any enthusiasts who want a piece of the world’s first Crypto-NFT. INOs allow buyers to acquire unique NFTs at a reduced price. It also facilitates NFT liquidity, the degree to which an asset or security can be bought or sold in the market without affecting the asset’s price, eases the listing process, avoids compliance risks and provides an inclusive experience for users.

Why INO:



Higher Returns: NFT Buyers get the opportunity to get the asset at a lower price providing an opportunity for reselling at a profit when the price rises.



Lower Transaction Fees: As Initial NFT Offering runs on a decentralized exchange, the transaction fees are very less without the involvement of any third-party intermediary.

The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT is meant to provide the consumer with a sensible solution to enter into the cryptocurrency and NFT market with less risk. Each of The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFTs will be unique due to each of them being minted with a different serial number which are verifiable on the public blockchain. This world class Crypto-NFT will allow you to benefit from the cryptocurrency and NFT market all combined into one unique groundbreaking opportunity.

To prevent total losses, an Exchange Pool is set up with the sole purpose to mitigate each consumer’s risk when purchasing The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT. And a stop loss feature built into the api of The Wall Street Bitcoin stops the price from falling below a certain level. These make The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT safer in both the NFT and the Crypto market.

The OnlyTrust Exchange Pool:



For each The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT purchased, 65% of the revenue from the purchased Crypto-NFTs will be used to purchase the original Bitcoin which will be placed into the pool. Each of The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT are backed by The Wall Street Bitcoin token and an Exchange Pool, adding value to the token and crypto-NFT upon each and every sale. The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT owners will be able to exchange their Crypto-NFTs for a portion of the pool based on the total number of Crypto-NFTs in circulation. This will not only benefit individuals, but also institutions and businesses worldwide.

This exchange pool provides a floor price to each Crypto-NFT that will increase every time the Crypto-NFTs are sold or when the price of Bitcoin increases. When the Bitcoin price rises, the value of The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT will also rise. The exchange pool’s value is based on sales of The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT and the price of the Bitcoin deposited in the pool after each sale. This feature was implemented to prevent total loss and to provide the holders a backup and stop-loss feature offered in the new global asset class.

The Stop-Loss Feature:



The Wall Street Bitcoin has a stop-loss feature built into its price calculations. Since The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT is backed by The Wall Street Bitcoin, it inherits the same stop-loss functionality.

In the future when The Wall Street Bitcoin token sets a new all-time high, the stop loss price will automatically increase along with it. Even if the price of the original Bitcoin goes below the stop-loss price, it won’t drag the price of The Wall Street Bitcoin down with it. Once the price of Bitcoin goes back above the stop-loss price, then The Wall Street Bitcoin token price calculation will resume following the gains and losses of Bitcoin.

With these groundbreaking features backing it, The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT is the only NFT any newcomer in the Crypto market, needs. Buyers can participate in the INO at the OnlyTrust marketplace starting from the 15th of August, 2022 at 10 AM Central Time to get it at an exclusive price of just $49. To buy now, go to www.onlytrust.com now!

About The Wall Street Bitcoin:



A sensible solution to enter into the Cryptocurrency and NFT market with less risk, each of The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFTs are backed by The Wall Street Bitcoin token and an exchange pool adding value to the token and Crypto-NFT upon every sale. It also provides an upside based on the performance of the Original Bitcoin. You can learn more about The Wall Street Bitcoin at https://thewallstreetbitcoin.com