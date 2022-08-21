There Was Almost a Beatles Reunion at Eric Clapton and Pattie Boyd’s Wedding

Fans dreamed of a Beatles reunion long after they broke up in 1970. They came close to getting one a few times over the years. The Fab Four almost attended Eric Clapton and Pattie Boyd‘s wedding in 1979. However, one couldn’t make it.

The Beatles | Bettmann/Getty Images

Lorne Michaels offered The Beatles $3,000 to reunite on ‘SNL’

During the April 24, 1976 show of NBC’s Saturday Night (Later Saturday Night Live), producer Lorne Michaels cut in to speak directly to John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. He offered The Beatles $3,000 to play three songs on SNL.

“Lately there have been a lot of rumors to the effect that the four of you might be getting back together,” Lorne said. “That would be great. In my book, the Beatles are the best thing that ever happened to music. It goes even deeper than that – you’re not just a musical group, you’re a part of us. We grew up with you.”

He then made his offer. “It’s for this reason that I am inviting you to come on our show. Now, we’ve heard and read a lot about personality and legal conflicts that might prevent you guys from reuniting. That’s something which is none of my business.

“That’s a personal problem. You guys will have to handle that. But it’s also been said that no one has yet to come up with enough money to satisfy you. Well, if it’s money you want, there’s no problem here. The National Broadcasting Company has authorized me to offer you this check to be on our show… [ holds up check ] ..a certified check for $3,000.

“Here it is right here. A check made out to you, the Beatles, for $3,000. All you have to do is sing three Beatles songs. ‘She loves you, yeah, yeah, yeah.‘ That’s $1,000 right there. You know the words – it’ll be easy.”

Michaels had no idea that two Beatles were together, watching SNL, less than a mile away. Paul was visiting John at the Dakota that night, and the pair watched Michaels’ live plea. They even considered going to receive the cash.

“We were watching it and almost went down to the studio, just as a gag. We nearly got into a cab, but we were actually too tired…,” John said in 1980, according to David Sheff’s All We Are Saying (per Beatles Bible). “He and Linda walked in and he and I were just sitting there watching the show, and we went, ha-ha, wouldn’t it be funny if we went down, but we didn’t.”

That wasn’t the only close Beatles reunion.