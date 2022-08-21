Categories
Business

There Was Almost a Beatles Reunion at Eric Clapton and Pattie Boyd’s Wedding

Fans dreamed of a Beatles reunion long after they broke up in 1970. They came close to getting one a few times over the years. The Fab Four almost attended Eric Clapton and Pattie Boyd‘s wedding in 1979. However, one couldn’t make it.

The Beatles posing in 1967.
The Beatles | Bettmann/Getty Images

Lorne Michaels offered The Beatles $3,000 to reunite on ‘SNL’

During the April 24, 1976 show of NBC’s Saturday Night (Later Saturday Night Live), producer Lorne Michaels cut in to speak directly to John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. He offered The Beatles $3,000 to play three songs on SNL.

