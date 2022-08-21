VanOpen tennis: Home favourite Vasek Pospisil ousted in semis, keeping today’s finale from having extra Vancouver flavour

Arthur Rinderknech of France scored 6-4, 6-4 win in Saturday’s semifinal and meets countryman Lestienne in this afternoon’s title match

Arthur Rinderknech ended the biggest feel-good story of this Odlum Brown VanOpen.

The 27-year-old Frenchman beat fan favourite Vasek Pospisil, who was born in Vernon and grew up in Vancouver, by a 6-4, 6-4 score in semifinal action on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s championship men’s singles match at the Hollyburn Country Club.

Rinderknech takes on countryman Constant Lestienne for the title. That match follows the women’s singles finale, which features Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti facing Valentini Grammatikopoulou of Greece.

Bronzetti and Grammatikopoulou start at noon. The event is sold out.

Pospisil, 32, who’s on the comeback trail from an elbow injury, had won the VanOpen in 2013. He’s ranked No. 145, but believes he can regain the form that had him at a career-best No. 25 in 2014.

RInderknech is currently No. 64.