Visit Florida serves up food series showcasing restaurants across Southeast Florida

Visit Florida is partnering with Emergent Media to launch a new food series that will showcase restaurants across Southeast Florida

The video series will take you inside the kitchen and examine signature dishes

The show is currently live and runs through mid-September of this year

Visit Florida is partnering with Emergent Media to launch a new “Foodie” campaign aimed at taking viewers on a journey of cultural and epicurean exploration through Southeast Florida.

In a Thursday news release, the pair unveiled a new social-first video series called Florida’s Table that will showcase a variety of restaurants across Southeast Florida. Each episode will profile a local chef or restaurateur and take a deep dive inside the place they live and work. The episodes will also examine each establishment’s distinctly Floridian signature dish and the flavors they serve up.

“We are thrilled to let people know about the incredible culinary scene that we have in Florida,” said Staci Mellman, Chief Marketing Officer, VISIT FLORIDA. “And who better to tell that story than the restaurateurs themselves? The team at Emergent Media really understands authentic storytelling for lifestyle travel content. Florida’sTable is our first culinary-focused program with Emergent Media and we love this content. Travelers already love Florida’s beautiful beaches, iconic theme parks, and hidden outdoor gems, with the launch of this effort they will discover yet another wonderful thing about Florida.”

Distribution will be driven through Emergent Media’s Paradise audience network, which is currently live and runs through mid-September of this year on a handful of social media platforms, including Web, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

“At Emergent, we pride ourselves on telling authentic and relatable stories and delivering on our clients objectives,” said Jennifer Klawin, chief business officer and head of brand partnerships at Emergent Media. “We are thrilled to be partnering with VISIT FLORIDA to launch Florida’s Table and inspire our travel audience to explore the state’s diverse, locally crafted culinary offerings.”

On the menu for the premiere series will be Louis Grayson of Ramen Lab Eatery in Boca Raton; Daniel Salgado of Toro Latin Kitchen + Tequila Library in Dania Beach; Rick Mace of Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach; Robert Moehling of Robert Is Here in Homestead; and Kim Kelly of Hurricane Alley in Boynton Beach.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related