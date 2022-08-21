When did Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams start dating? Relationship explored as ‘Modern Family’ star marries longtime partner 

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams recently tied the knot on August 20, 2022. The wedding ceremony was held at Sunstone Winery in California.

The event was attended by the pair’s family and friends alongside Sarah’s co-stars Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Further details on the wedding ceremony are still awaited.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams met through social media

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams reportedly started dating in 2017. The latter proposed to Hyland in July 2019 and although they planned to get married the following year, they postponed it due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Adams and Hyland came to know each other through social media and did not make their relationship official until 2017. Hyland already had a crush on Adams, who, at the time, was trying to impress JoJo Fletcher on The Bachelorette in 2016.