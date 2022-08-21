When did Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams start dating? Relationship explored as ‘Modern Family’ star marries longtime partner 

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams recently tied the knot on August 20, 2022. The wedding ceremony was held at Sunstone Winery in California.
The event was attended by the pair’s family and friends alongside Sarah’s co-stars Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Further details on the wedding ceremony are still awaited.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams met through social media
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams reportedly started dating in 2017. The latter proposed to Hyland in July 2019 and although they planned to get married the following year, they postponed it due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Adams and Hyland came to know each other through social media and did not make their relationship official until 2017. Hyland already had a crush on Adams, who, at the time, was trying to impress JoJo Fletcher on The Bachelorette in 2016.
Wells Adams’ name has not been linked to any other personality in the past and he has become famous for his relationship with Hyland. He first appeared in The Bachelorette Season 12 and was eliminated in the sixth week.
Adams also appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 and was eliminated in the sixth week. He returned for the next three seasons as the hotel bartender.
