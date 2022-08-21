Who Plays The Devil In Netflix’s The Cuphead Show?

Luke Millington-Drake, the voice actor responsible for the Devil, is fairly new to the professional acting industry. According to his IMDb page, he began accruing credits in 2018, with the 2022 “Cuphead” series being his third project. While that might seem sparse, recall that for a not insignificant chunk of those years, a global pandemic shut down everything. So, be gentle, alright? Even if he is the Devil, he’s got feelings — feelings that he shares on TikTok. The performer currently boasts nearly half a million followers on TikTok, where he frequently posts chaotic, unhinged skits. If there’s a logical through-line to be found between them, we haven’t seen it.

That being said, the platform isn’t known, or even used for, logical art. It’s silly and frantic and everchanging, and Millington-Drake unquestionably matches the required energy.

As for his other acting credits, again, they’re currently few in number, but at least one of his projects that is in post production is “That 90’s Show,” which is a sequel series to a certain popular show that starred Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, and Mila Kunis. If that gets to even a third of the popularity of “That 70’s Show,” it’s safe to say that Millington-Drake will be fine for quite some time and if he isn’t, he’s always got TikTok to lean back on.