‘1883’: Lamonica Garrett Would Be in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ if Thomas Lives That Long

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 concluded in February, but you can revisit the whole season again on Blu-ray or DVD. You may need a new binge to tide yourself over until Yellowstone Season 5 of the premiere of 1923. Fans are also wondering if anyone from 1883 will make it to the year 1923. 1883 star Lamonica Garrett is hopeful for Thomas.
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Yellowstone prequel 1883.]
Garrett spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Aug. 12. Here are his hopes for Thomas to appear on the next Yellowstone prequel, 1923. 1883 is on Blu-ray and DVD Aug. 30 and still streaming on Paramount+.
‘Yellowstone’ is out but ‘1923’ is possible
Thomas survived his journey west in 1883. Not everyone was so lucky. Yellowstone takes place over 100 years later so nobody would live that long. The next Yellowstone prequel, 1923, is only 40 years but that’s still asking a lot in the 19th century.
“1923, he could be, hopefully,” Garrett told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “The life expectancy back then wasn’t too long but if I got a call saying that he’s still around somewhere, I’d jump back in with both feet.”
Maybe Thomas’s kids could grow up to be on ‘1923’
Thomas found love and had kids on 1883. If Thomas doesn’t make it two decades into the 20th century, at least his kids may have a chance to be in 1923. Still, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is exploring the next generation so he has all new characters.