‘1883’: Lamonica Garrett Would Be in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ if Thomas Lives That Long

‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett on Meeting Sam Elliott For the First Time — ‘Oh, Wow, All Right, This is Big’

“I’m not too familiar with what’s going on over there,” Garrett said. “Even the 1883 Bass Reeves, I think that would be somewhere where Thomas would show up maybe, a cameo, I don’t know. Storytelling, they got it figured out. If I got a call, I’d jump in but I haven’t heard anything currently.”

Thomas’s romantic storyline on 1883 was a surprise to Garrett, a pleasant one.

“I hadn’t seen it before, especially a Black cowboy in this time period,” Garrett said. “I haven’t seen that so not only that, but having the happy ending with the love you found was something that was special. That meant something as far as an actor telling this story, you get to have the happy ending and I wasn’t expecting that at all.”

Lamonica Garrett says ‘1883’ had a happy ending for some

Happy endings are far from guaranteed in the Yellowstone saga. Garrett considers Thomas’s 1883 ending happy.

For Thomas, that was an extremely happy ending. Thomas has this outlook on life where he was the positive. He would look at the bright side of things and he was the calm in the storm that was Shea. Thomas talks about, there’s a scene where he says hopefully one of these kids has a kid that changes the world. He told that to Shea in one episode. The fact that Thomas gets to be a part of raising these two children, maybe one of them is one of the kids that will change the world. He was a hopeful guy and in the end, he had a hopeful ending.

For Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), 1883 ended tragically. Garret had an emotional reaction to her death.

“I choked up,” Garrett said. “I got choked up a lot on this show, from reading the scripts to watching it play out after we did it. It’s funny, I got calls from people, direct messages on social media from guys like hey man, I never cry at shows or I’m not the crying type, but you guys got me, man. No matter who you are, if you were invested, if you started watching the show and got behind these characters, you have to have no soul to not be affected from what was going on on that screen.”

