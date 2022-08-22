Accenture and AWS collaborate on cloud-powered sustainability solutions for Singapore’s East Coast Town – ETCIO SEA

East Coast Town Council (ECTC), Accenture (NYSE: ACN), and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are collaborating on a pilot to move towards net zero emissions for a more sustainable future. This includes deploying cloud-powered sustainability solutions that provide insights and recommendations to help residents and businesses lower their carbon footprint.

The six-month pilot will test solutions that assist in municipal estate management and determine the key drivers of energy and water consumption within ECTC managed properties. This is done by analysing usage data from common utilities including hawker centres, markets, as well as residential and commercial blocks allowing ECTC to plan targeted solutions and strategies for town management purposes.

To reduce energy consumption in targeted buildings, Accenture created a digital twin of these buildings and performed energy usage intensity modelling using open-source data. This will help generate insights to identify intervention strategies. Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, which delivers secure and scalable compute capacity, and Amazon WorkSpaces, a cloud-based virtual desktop, were used to power graphic-intensive prototyping operations, as well as provide a fully managed remote desktop service. This also allows the Accenture team to co-develop innovative solutions quickly.

By leveraging emerging technologies to drive environmental impact and benefits for the community, this collaboration is aimed at aligning local municipal efforts with the green economy goals outlined in Singapore’s Green Plan 2030.

Ms Jessica Tan, Chairman for East Coast Town Council and MP for East Coast GRC (Changi-Simei) said, “The ECTC is enhancing our sustainability plans and efforts in support of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, with the aim to create a better living environment for every resident in our housing estates. This pilot and collaboration with Accenture and AWS will support our sustainability plans. We want to galvanise and partner residents, thought leaders in the sustainability domains, town management stakeholders and service providers, and work towards zero waste and energy efficiency in a Caring, Green and Vibrant East Coast.”

Ng Wee Wei, country managing director, Accenture in Singapore said: “By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we help East Coast Town Council experience first-hand relevant technology solutions that come to life through immersive demonstrations to help address urban challenges that hinder the progress of their sustainability efforts. In fact, the intersection of digitalisation and energy transition is providing an opportunity for cities to be smarter – paving the way for game-changing and innovative urban solutions that are more sustainable and inclusive.”

Elsie Tan, Country Manager, Public Sector, Singapore, AWS, said, “AWS is committed to helping our customers decarbonise and build sustainable businesses, from townships to cities, just as we are committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040 through The Climate Pledge. We are excited to work with East Coast Town Council to leverage cloud technology to support township management, and drive local community-based sustainability efforts that benefit citizens and the environment.”