Argos scraps the term ‘two-man delivery’ after customer fury

“Do you only hire men to deliver heavy goods? It’s a very outdated and insensitive phrase.”

Another shopper said the phrase was “not very inclusive language”.

Argos said: “We updated our wording earlier this year to ensure we reflect the diverse communities we serve and colleagues we work with.”

Explaining its delivery service on its website, the retailer doesn’t specify the gender of its drivers, saying: “For bigger items (things like sofas, freezers etc.) our friendly drivers will contact you on the day of delivery with an estimated delivery slot, and they’ll safely take your order to your room of choice.