Bank offers 3.31% interest on savings up to £400,000 – rated ‘excellent’ by money experts

Commenting on this deal Ms Springall said: “This week Cynergy Bank has increased rates on selected fixed bonds, which includes the one-year fixed option that now pays 2.96 percent.

“The deal sits in a prominent position against other bonds that are fixed for 12 months and may entice savers who are looking for a competitive return and are happy to lock their cash away for the next year.

“As is common with a fixed bond, no earlier access is permitted, and investors will need a minimum of £10,000 to deposit to be eligible.

“Overall, the deal earns an Excellent Moneyfacts product rating.”