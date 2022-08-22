Black Ops Cold War Update 1.34 Released This August 22

The main antagonist of Call of Duty®: Ghosts, Rorke formerly led the Ghosts before being turned against them, paving the way for the Federation’s occupation of the United States.

Unlock Gabriel T. Rorke by purchasing his Bundle when it arrives later in Last Stand.

He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen

Seraph first appeared in Call of Duty®: Black Ops III as a playable Specialist. She is utterly devoted to furthering her father’s legacy by promoting the 54 Immortals’ objectives.

Unlock Seraph by purchasing her Bundle, which arrives later in Last Stand.

New 20-Level Operator Progression

All four Operators of Task Force Tyrants feature a 20-level Operator XP progression path, including three Operator Quips, additional Skins, XP bonuses, and more. Equip their favorite weapons and complete their individual challenges to rank up more quickly. Level all four Tyrants members to 20 to unlock their Mastery Reward Operator Skins.

Task Force Tyrants begin to deploy on August 24 with the launch of Last Stand, the fifth season for Vanguard and Warzone. It’s good to be bad, and these are the worst of the worst. It’s time to get notorious.