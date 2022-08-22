Britain’s economy suffers biggest fall since 1709 after taking 11 percent hit in 2020

Data compiled by the Office for National Statistics revealed gross domestic product fell by 11 percent in 2020. The UK, similarly to much of the world, faced the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the opening year of the new decade.

Despite falling short of similar countries, the ONS has cautioned against making direct comparisons.

According to Reuters, it claimed most nations had not yet undertaken the same type of in-depth revisions as Britain had.

The downward revision in GDP reflected lower contributions from healthcare and retailers than previously thought.

ONS statistician Craig McLaren said: “The health service faced higher costs than we initially estimated, meaning its overall contribution to the economy was lower.”

