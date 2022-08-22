Britons could get energy bill discount using a GP prescription this winter

Despite this, the energy price cap is expected to exceed £3,600 this October and reach £4,266 in January 2022.

Furthermore, recent forecasts from Cornwall Insights suggest the average annual household energy bill could top £5,300 sometime next year.

Currently, the frontrunner to be Prime Minister is Liz Truss who is rumoured to be considering Kwasi Kwarteng as her next Chancellor.

Addressing the energy bill crisis earlier this weekend, Mr Kwarteng assured the British public that “help is coming”.