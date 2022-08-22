Call of Duty’s new DMZ mode could launch with Warzone 2, rating suggests | VGC

Call of Duty’s anticipated yet still unannounced DMZ mode could arrive after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare [478 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/call-of-duty/call-of-duty-modern-warfare/”>Modern Warfare 2 as part of Call of Duty Warzone 2 [27 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/call-of-duty/call-of-duty-warzone-2/”>Warzone 2, ratings for the games have suggested.

Activision [940 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/activision-blizzard/activision/”>Activision recently announced that Warzone 2 will launch later this year, soon after the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 release date of October 28.

Featuring “a new sandbox mode” and a “brand-new playspace”, Warzone 2 will be available for PC [6,025 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/pc/”>PC as well as current and last-gen consoles, as will Modern Warfare 2, the publisher said in June.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five ‘Last Stand’ Cinematic

Both titles have been newly rated by the ESRB, and notably DMZ is referenced in the Warzone 2 classification.

“This is a first-person shooter, set in the Call of Duty universe, in which players engage in a variety of multiplayer combat events (e.g., battle royale, plunder-style skirmishes/DMZ),” it reads.

DMZ isn’t referenced in the ESRB’s Modern Warfare 2 classification.

Reporting for Try Hard Guides in July, well informed writer Tom Henderson claimed that DMZ will be an extraction game mode tied to the premium Modern Warfare 2, rather than being offered as a free-to-play experience like Warzone.

And earlier this month, one LA Rams football player invited to play Modern Warfare 2 early seemingly confirmed the inclusion of DMZ, which is reportedly inspired by Escape from Tarkov, via an image shared on Twitter.

While Activision has yet to officially announce DMZ, it has said “the future of Call of Duty will be revealed” during a product showcase on September 15, when it appears likely that developer Infinity Ward [519 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/activision-blizzard/activision/infinity-ward/”>Infinity Ward will detail the new mode.

The Warzone 2 release date may have been revealed last week via what is reportedly a leaked internal Activision document, which listed it as launching on November 16.