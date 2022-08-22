ChangeNOW Builds a Space in the Ariva Metaverse

With its keen eye on innovation, ChangeNOW has been inspired to create its office in Ariva Wonderland, the world’s first tourism metaverse, which combines virtual reality with the travel theme to create an array of seemingly endless immersive experiences. Users can virtually explore stunning attractions, as well as socialize, earn money, and do many other things in a decentralized environment.

ChangeNOW offers users the opportunity to buy, sell, and exchange digital assets, choosing from a range of 580+ assets. Aside from its user-friendly website and a mobile app, ChangeNOW provides a comprehensive ecosystem of crypto-related products and services.

Having established a presence in Ariva Wonderland, ChangeNOW is currently developing a metaverse version of its crypto exchange platform, which will allow users to remain connected to the metaverse while getting the digital assets they need.

Source: https://ariva.game/

You will be able to exchange, buy and sell digital assets supported by ChangeNOW directly from the metaverse. Imagine you’re exploring Ariva Wonderland when you realize you need more ARV tokens, so you go to ChangeNOW’s space and buy them. It’s an exciting new concept for the cryptocurrency exchange market, and a very helpful addition for users of the metaverse.

“Our goal at ChangeNOW is to provide a rich experience for our users, especially in new environments. We’re excited to have our beautiful office in Ariva Wonderland, which is the first step. We are currently working on implementing the ability for the metaverse wanderers to exchange cryptos without leaving the virtual world. As far as I know, ChangeNOW will be the first non-custodial platform to offer a metaverse-based experience for exchanging digital assets,” Mike Ermolaev, Head of PR at ChangeNOW, said.

Ariva Wonderland Alpha-2 is already available, so users can get started right away on an amazing Web3 adventure. As development progresses, all new features and layers will be patched into this release, allowing you to track the progress live as it happens.

Source: https://ariva.game/

There has been an update to the Ariva.Game website, and a second round of land sales has kicked off – worth checking out as well.

Mike Ermolaev shares his impression on the Ariva virtual world: “Our special thanks go to Ariva. Choosing the right metaverse for the debut was easy. You just can’t help but feel the 80s vibe when you see it! This interior makes me feel like a kid who is happy to ditch school for a new game – a pleasant memory from the past.” The Ariva team believes the collaboration was a success as well: “Many thanks to the ChangeNOW team for accompanying us on this wonderful experience and supporting Ariva Wonderland by opening an office. We will be happy to witness its active use in the game with new updates and developments, and we think this is one of the pioneering steps for the industry.”