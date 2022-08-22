‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Crosses $130 Million at the Global Box Office

DC League of Super-Pets continues to soar high at the box office with the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-starring animated film pulling in an estimated $6 million this weekend, raising the worldwide cumulative earnings to a strong $130.4 million.

The film, now in its fifth weekend since its July 29 US release, was shown this weekend on 8,443 screens in 70 markets, with the $6 million weekend gross representing an impressive -23% holdover drop. Other markets that saw good holdover percentages from the previous weeks include the UK, at only a -1% drop as well as Brazil at -29% and both Spain & Mexico at -34%. Many markets also saw an increase in box office gross, including France (+6%), Holland (+17%), and Germany (+47%). This weekend brings the international running cume to $62.9 million, making up just over 48% of the global box office cume. Outside the commercial success of the film, DC League of Super-Pets has seen a strong performance with both critics and audiences.

The story DC League of Super-Pets follows Krypto the Super Dog, voiced by Johnson, as he brings together a ragtag team of shelter pets, including a dog named Ace voiced by Hart, who have recently been given superpowers to save a kidnapped Justice League. The film received an A- from CinemaScore and currently sits at a 73% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes with the Audience Rating sitting at a much higher 87%.

DC League of Super-Pets marks the theatrical film directorial debut of screenwriter Jason Stern (The Lego Batman Movie), who also penned the screenplay for the film alongside John Whittington. Along with Johnson and Hart, the film features an all-star ensemble cast that also features voice talent from Marc Maron as Lex Luthor as well as Keanu Reeves as Bruce Wayne, John Krasinski as Clark Kent, Kate McKinnon as Lulu, and Olivia Wilde as Lois Lane. Other casts also include Vanessa Bayer (I Love That For You), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico, Andor), Thomas Middleditch (Middleditch and Schwartz), Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), John Early (Search Party), and Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black), among many others.





The next few weeks will continue to see DC League of Super-Pets release in new markets across the world, with the film opening in Japan this week on Friday, August 26. Italy will see the film premiere the next week on Thursday, September 1 and two weeks later on Thursday, September 15, Australia will see the film release. You can see a trailer for the new animated film down below.