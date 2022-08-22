Energy bills warning as price cap forecast to top £5,300 – ‘Families pushed into poverty!’

The energy expert noted that the energy price cap is “not protecting” households from bill rises being imposed by external pressures on the gas and electricity market.

Dr Lowrey added: “The energy market remains an incredibly volatile place, while the observation window for October’s cap has closed, and our predictions for the last quarter of 2022 are final, 2023 is a different story.

“Forecasts can, and will, rise and fall by hundreds of pounds over the coming months, as market conditions continue to change.

“However, one thing is certain, the cap is not protecting – nor will it protect – consumers from these high prices.”