Former Dragon Alexis Konecne named MSUM head women’s tennis coach

MOORHEAD — Minnesota State Moorhead athletic director Chad Markuson announced that Alexis Konecne has been named the new Dragons head women’s tennis coach.

Konecne played for the MSUM women’s tennis team from 2017-20 and was an assistant coach for the Dragons the past two seasons. Konecne replaces Jason Thiner, who resigned earlier this year after two seasons.

She helped the Dragons reach the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament championship match in 2018 and 2019. Konecne had a 38-18 singles record and a 47-18 doubles record during her time as a Dragon.

“I am grateful for this opportunity,” Konecne said in a press release from MSUM. “I love the women on the team and am excited to work with them. I feel very supported by the athletic department here and want to thank them for their help in this process. I look forward to learning along the way and putting in the work needed to grow the Dragon women’s tennis program.”

Konecne was named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence in 2019 and 2020 following NSIC All-Academic honors in 2018.