Go Down On Me & You Are Not Your Relationship

EPISODE 30:

Hi Fam we’re back. And by back we mean Alanna’s back so we actually have a structured episodes! AND Alex is officially the hottest Female Boxing Champion in the world. This week we discuss the pressing issue of d!ck vs. c0ck. Which term would you prefer used? Either, both, or neither? And, how to eat a girl out. Think Peach O’s the candy. In non sex news; we discuss how to stay independent in your relationships. **You are not your relationship** and last, why its ok to be lonely. There’s a silver lining, we promise.