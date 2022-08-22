Categories
Has Netflix Stock Found Its Way North Again? – MavenFlix


  • The data show that U.S. streaming surpassed cable TV viewing for the first time in history. Netflix is still the streaming market leader.
  • Down almost 60% in 2022 alone, Netflix stock is up more than 20% since releasing its Q2 results in July.
  • Netflix may be offering an attractive buying opportunity right now.
Figure 1: Has Netflix Stock Found Its Way North Again?



