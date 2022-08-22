Homosexual relationship will not be a crime in Singapore, Prime Minister announces to abolish section 377A soon

Gay Sex: A plan is being made to decriminalize gay sex in Singapore. Addressing Singapore’s annual National Day Parade, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said, “Despite the repeal of Article 377A, we will uphold and protect the institution of marriage.” Singapore will repeal Section 377A.

Bangkok: Singapore announced on Sunday that it would criminalize sex between men by scrapping a colonial-era law protecting the definition of marriage. Addressing Singapore’s annual National Day rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed it was the “right thing to do now” that most people in the country would accept. “This will bring the law in line with the current social model and I hope it will bring some relief to Singapore’s homosexuals,” Loong said in his address.



He said that the government would also amend the constitution to ensure that no constitutional challenge could arise in allowing same-sex marriage. “Despite the repeal of Article 377A, we will uphold and protect the institution of marriage,” said Loong. And we will do that. This will help us to control and carefully repeal Section 377A.

India had abolished the law in 2018

The Prime Minister did not specify when exactly Section 377A would be repealed. Singapore has now become the latest country in Asia to end discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community. In the year 2018, the Supreme Court of India abolished the restrictions. Under the Section 377A law in Singapore, offenders can be jailed for two years. Although it is not actively operational yet. Known convictions among adult men with such consent have not been proven for decades and the law does not cover women.

LGBTQ welcomes the announcement

On Sunday, a joint statement from several LGBTQ rights groups said they were relieved after Prime Minister Lee’s announcement. “Lee’s statement is a relief to everyone who has suffered bullying, rejection and harassment through this law,” the statement said. The group also urged the government not to heed the call of religious conservatives to make a definition of marriage in the Constitution. He said this would indicate that LGBTQ people were not equal. (with agency input)



