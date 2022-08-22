Horror scenes as motorway grinds to a halt after Lamborghini burst into flames

Pictures show the car in flames with traffic at a standstill on the motorway. Emergency services were reportedly at the scene. Motorists have reportedly been stuck for well over one hour on the road.

National Highways said: “The M62 westbound between J25-J24 remains closed following the earlier serious collision.

“West Yorkshire Police are at the scene and conducting collision investigation. The carriageway is likely to remain closed for sometime. Please plan ahead of your journey if travelling towards.”

More to follow.