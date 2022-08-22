How to Build the Infrastructure of Web3 With Decentralized Data and Services

There are 68 digital assets inside the Computing sector, with top assets Chainlink (LINK) 2, representing 17.2% of the Computing Sector, and the top 10 assets representing 63.4% of the total market cap. There are 19 assets in the Shared Storage Industry Group, totaling around $9 billion in market cap, with Filecoin (FIL) 1 being the largest. In the Oracle industry group, there are 11 assets totaling around $8 billion in market cap, with Chainlink (LINK) 2 being the largest. There are currently 11 assets in the IoT industry group, totaling $8 billion in market cap, with Internet Computer (ICP) being the largest. There are 12 assets in Private Computing Industry Group with $2 billion market cap and Threshold (T) as its largest token. Finally, there are 15 assets in the Shared Network Industry group, with $2 billion market cap and Ankr (ANKR) as its largest token.