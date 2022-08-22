iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Max: Get ready for Apple’s big-screen phones next month

Apple is preparing to launch four new iPhone models next month, including the iPhone 14 Pro Max, an upgraded handset the same size as the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Max, a less expensive model with some of the flagship phone’s key features.

Analysts and trade insiders are, particularly, excited about Apple’s phablets-sized phones that will appeal to the growing consumer base in Asian markets, particularly in China and India, two of the fastest growing smartphone markets in the world.

For the time in years, Apple is going to offer two large-screen sized smartphones at different demographics and price points. With a screen size of 6.7-inches, Apple’s iPhone 14 Max could be its most popular ‘mainstream’ plus-size iPhone in years.

In fact, Apple’s decision to build a cheaper big-screen iPhone 14 Max is an acknowledgement that there is enough demand for smartphones over 6.5-inches in the market. Sales of smartphones over 6.5-inches increased in 2021 over 2020, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research.

The larger screen phones are ideal for content consumption and playing games. They should appeal to business users, who can easily write emails and work on presentations on the go. Like the iPad, users can enable split-screen mode on Apple’s big-screen iPhones for certain apps.

Goodbye mini, hello Max

After receiving a not-so-great response for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple will discontinue the line officially in 2022. Instead of adding another 5.4-inch iPhone to its portfolio this year, Apple will reportedly launch the iPhone 14 Max. The big phone is code-named D28, according to sources close to 9to5Mac.

A ‘Max’ version indicates that the device may have a 6.7-inch screen but won’t be as high-end as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This means the screen would be phablet size. However, it’s unlikely to see a ProMotion (the one with 120Hz support) display coming to the iPhone 14 Max. If leaks are true, the iPhone 14 Max will stick to the A15 chip, the same processor that already powers the iPhone 13 series. Apple intends to create a considerable performance gap between iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. This will significantly split the performance within a new range for the first time in iPhone’s history.

Like the standard iPhone 14 model which will be priced on the lower side, the iPhone 14 Max will have the traditional notch design for its display and dual-cameras on the back. But expect the iPhone 14 Max to pack a bigger battery, which could mean the mid-range ‘Max’ model may outlast the Pro Max model in the battery department.

Perhaps, the thing to remember is that the upcoming iPhone 14 Max won’t come cheap. Apple’s new ‘Max’ model, which replaces the $699 iPhone 13 mini, could start at $899. Even though the ‘Max’ will be priced lower than the Pro Max model, $899 is still a lot of money for a smartphone. Just remember that the rising inflation and falling rupee price could actually increase the price of the iPhone 14 Max when it reaches the Indian market. Expect to pay anywhere between Rs 82,000 to Rs 85,000 for the base variant of iPhone 14 Max.

High-end iPhone 14 Pro Max could start a luxury price war

By unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Rs 1,54,999 for the base model earlier this month, Samsung pushed the envelope further with a super luxury smartphone. Apple, like Samsung, will follow the footsteps of the South Korean company by selling its premium-most iPhone 14 Pro Max at a higher price. Rather than trying to attract consumers with cheaper prices, the companies are fighting for affluent consumers who can shell out more for smartphones when economies are slowing down and fear of recession looms.

The starting price of the high-end iPhone 14 Pro Max could be $100 more, predicts Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. He expects Apple’s top-end model to cost $1199 for the base model. That means when the iPhone 14 Pro Max reaches Indian shores, it could cost anywhere between Rs 145,000 to Rs 150,000 for the base model. In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at Rs 129,990 for the base model. Of course, these prices are not final but local taxes and the depreciating value of the rupee could add to the final cost of the new iPhone 14 lineup in India.

Based on leaked photos, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have two unique camera cutouts instead of a notch. One cutout is shaped like a pill, while the other cutout is circular and placed slightly off to the right. Around the rear, the phone looks much like its predecessor. The phone is also likely to have a bulky camera block on the back that accommodates a brand new 48-megapixel camera system, a jump from the 12-megapixel camera on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The next-generation Pro Max model will launch with 6GB RAM and next-generation of LPTO panel technology with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Both iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max ship with iOS 16 as well as feature a much-improved selfie camera with auto-focus.

Apple, the world’s most valuable tech firm, has made the case in the past that its iPhone deserves high prices. Both iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max coming in at 6.7-inch screen sizes and possibly at higher prices could raise the bar for phone features and price. Cupertino will reportedly hold a hybrid sort of event on September 7, where it will debut the new iPhone 14 lineup alongside three new Apple Watches and the second-generation AirPods Pro.