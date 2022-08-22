Back in 1964, Sean Connery returned for his third James Bond movie adapting Ian Fleming’s Goldfinger. The 39-year-old Honor Blackman was cast as the main Bond girl, who would serve as the villain’s personal pilot, Pussy Galore. The only problem was how would the 007 producers and director Guy Hamilton get around the censors, especially in the USA?

As usual, the Bond girl’s name was a double entendre, but they worried that Pussy Galore would prove too much.

The producers considered changing the character to Kitty Galore, however, they and Hamilton decided: “If you were a 10-year-old boy and knew what the name meant, you weren’t a ten-year-old boy, you were a dirty little b****. The American censor was concerned, but we got round that by inviting him and his wife out to dinner and [told him] we were big supporters of the Republican Party.”