Kate and William move to Windsor – inside Prince George and Charlotte’s new school

The statement released by the Palace read: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.”

It continued: “Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively.

“We are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s.”

Jonathan Perry, headmaster at Lambrook School, commented: “We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September.

“We very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

