Manti Te’o Speaks Out After Netflix’s Untold Explored The Story Behind His Catfishing Scandal


You didn’t even have to be a sports fan back in 2013 to know who Manti Te’o was. Notre Dame’s star linebacker started making headlines first for his inspirational story — dedicating his senior season to girlfriend Lennay Kekua, who had supposedly died of cancer on the same day his grandmother passed — and then when it was revealed he’d been hoaxed as the victim of catfishing, and Kekua was not a real person. Te’o’s shocking story was explored on the latest installment of Netflix’s documentary film series Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, and the response to the doc prompted the former NFL player to speak out.

Manti Te’o took to Instagram to thank everyone who reached out to him following the release of the two-part Untold documentary, which gave people new perspectives regarding his decade-old scandal through interviews with Te’o, his family and even the catfisher herself. Here’s how Te’o responded to all the renewed attention: 

I just wanted to come on here real quick just to give a heartfelt thank you to everybody that has come through and has shown so much love to me and my family, for your messages, for your comments. I’m trying to go through all of them, and it’s been so amazing to me to hear the battles that we’re all facing, the challenges that we’re facing in our lives at this time, and how the documentary has given some of us hope, the extra push just to keep going.





