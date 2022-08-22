Metaverse restaurants, hotels and wine tours on the cards as report unveils the future of hospitality

Me&u has already helped shift the face of Australia’s hospitality industry with its app and beacon-based contactless payment system. But now, the company is on a mission to explore the future of Australia’s hospitality scene.

In a report co-produced by YouGov and industry experts, me&u’s ‘future-gazing tour of trends’ was created in a bid to support Australia’s much-loved venues morph into the new era and beyond.

One of the first major findings of the report is the effect of the lightning speed evolution on the hospitality industry in response to the pandemic. More than 80% of surveyed Australian consumers are looking for smart technology to be a part of their entertainment experience — as long as the venues remain people-centric and continue to value human interactions.

The report also found that more than half of Australians are keen to explore their favourite venue in a virtual reality setting. The metaverse is set to merge into the tangible world, according to the report, with 60% of millennials agreeing they’d be interested in trying a new venue in the metaverse before visiting in real life.

Another 60% said they would be interested in venues using the metaverse to experience virtual reality activities like wine tastings, hotel tours and other experiences.

And while the realm of the metaverse, NFTs, cryptocurrency and blockchain may seem futuristic and out of reach, brands across the world are already toying with this brand new Web3-embedded technology.

Virtual reality is now a reality

As one of the new pillars in Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, Moxy Hotels is aiming to bridge the gap between physical and digital with their new augmented reality experience that blurs the lines of technology.

Its in-person hotel guests are free to explore Moxy properties virtually by using their own personalised avatar, fitted with challenges to complete and prizes to win.

The esteemed hospitality brand is also set to partner with ONE Esports to launch a Gamer’s Paradise, which will boast an all-new gaming variety talk show series.

In California, the Madonna Inn is whisking guests into the wonders of their mind, allowing them to become immersed in the fantasy of their choice — from a jungle motif, to a 1950s flashback or a dusty cabin the Wild West — in their in-person themed hotel room.

The augmented-reality technology boasts a digital library of thousands of worlds, and can be accessed by tapping the sides of the AR glasses provided at reception. Who needs room service in the hotel of the future?

A world first

The way venues can stretch technology and our experience into the boundlessness of the metaverse is already taking shape.

In May, M Social, a lifestyle brand under Millennium Hotels and Resorts, became the world’s first hospitality group to establish a hotel in the metaverse. Set on the browser-based platform Decentraland, the digital experience is perched around the corner from Genesis Plaza, a well-loved hub in the 3D world. The central positioning allows their guests to ‘discover new experiences and connect with like-minded individuals’.

Right now, digital guests can enjoy the virtual property which boasts sleek interiors inspired by their real-world establishments in Paris, New York, Singapore and Auckland. Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed by an avatar assistant in the lobby before guiding them on a journey through discovering the hotel. For those who are game enough to adventure through the maze of Decentraland, real-world hotel prices are up for grabs.

While metaverse-led experiences may not yet be popping up across the Australian hospitality industry, me&u has cast a light on the future for our nation of food and drink lovers.