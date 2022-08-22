Mid-Michigan nonprofit introduces robotic animals serve as companion pets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – A Mid-Michigan nonprofit group has a new way for people with mental illness to try out becoming pet owners or gives them an alternative.

The Michigan Disability Rights Coalition in East Lansing lets people test out robotic companion dogs and cats. The companion canines and felines come in different breeds and colors. They can lie down or change positions – they’re like the real thing, except they don’t eat, need to walk or go to the bathroom.

For more information on companion pets and the Michigan Disability Rights Coalition can be found on its official website here.

