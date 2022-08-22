Montville & Liberty news

rubenpwidmer@gmail.com

On Aug. 14, I attended the Ingraham family reunion at Lake Saint George. This was the 145th Ingraham Family reunion, with the first one being held in 1877. Members of the Ingraham extended family have traced their genealogy back to Henry Ingraham, who was born in 1647. The family’s roots in Maine were laid in 1780 when three brothers, Job, Josiah and Joseph Ingraham, settled nearby one another in the Rockland-Owls Head area.

Though some Ingrahams still reside in Rockland, and I have attended past reunions held there that included a tour of homes and cemeteries related to the Ingrahams’ history in the city, the Ingraham descendants have now spread out far and wide, with the 100th anniversary reunion including attendees from as far away as California.

This year, however, all attendants came from within the state, with the farthest away coming from Westbrook. Though there were not as many attendees as in previous years, the tradition of the meeting remained the same. Kyle Price is the current president, Shane Cassidy serves as vice president, Jane Ring as secretary and Elaine Green as treasurer.

There was a business meeting that lasted for an hour and a half and was followed by a break and finally an auction. As always, the reunion presented a valuable opportunity to see extended family that I seldom meet and to give initiative to explore the history of one branch of my ancestry.

Notices

Bill Berlinghoff of Montville will be performing folk music in the tradition of Pete Seeger at the Liberty Library on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m. His full baritone, accompanied by guitar or banjo, covers a wide range of material, spanning traditional mountain music of Tennessee, popular folk songs of the ’60s, topical songs of quiet coffeehouses, rowdy singalongs, nostalgic ballads of Irish pubs, and more than two dozen original songs. Visit his website at billberlinghoff.com. Fun for all ages.

Liberty is now taking applications for a volunteer nonprofit corporate board position on the newly forming Waldo Broadband Corp. board, the Broadband Utility District that townspeople recently voted on and approved. Visit the Liberty website for more information.



