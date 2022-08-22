Netflix’s Last Airbender Season 1 Will Reportedly Feature 4 Avatars

Avatars of Water, Earth, Fire, and Air will reportedly make an appearance in Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender as season 1 is said to feature Avatars Roku, Kyoshi, and Kuruk alongside Aang. Although most details were kept quiet throughout filming, following the series wrap in late June, news about the Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation has been flowing fast. The series will follow Gordon Cormier’s Avatar Aang on his adventures with Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley). Several casting announcements have been released as of late, like Joel Montgrand as Chief Hakoda and Joel Oulette as Hahn from the Northern Water Tribe.





It’s well-established in 2005’s Avatar: The Last Airbender that Aang is just the latest holder of the Avatar spirit, with hundreds having come before him. In the animation, his most notable connections are to Avatar Roku (his immediate predecessor), and Avatar Kyoshi, although several other past lives are mentioned. Avatar: The Last Airbender’s season 2 premiere episode gave audiences their first glimpse of Avatar Kuruk, although he isn’t properly introduced until the final episode of the animated show. While the series explores much of Avatar Roku’s life and gives glimpses at Avatar Kyoshi’s, subsequent ATLA media like The Legend of Korra, the comics, and the novels expand upon the many lives of the Avatar.





Aang’s past lives will be further explored in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, as Avatar News reports that season 1 will feature several Avatars. As previously announced, Yvonne Chapman and C. S. Lee will portray Avatar Kyoshi and Avatar Roku respectively, and now Meegwun Fairbrother is reportedly joining them as Avatar Kuruk. Both Roku and Kyoshi make significant appearances in the cartoon’s first season, so their live-action appearances were expected, however Kuruk’s is an exciting revelation.





Previously, an Avatar: The Last Airbender casting call believed to be for Avatar Kuruk revealed that the character will seemingly appear in two episodes of season 1. Now with his reported casting, it suggests that the live-action will delve more into his character than his cartoon counterpart. It seems likely that to create Netflix’s Avatar universe, plots will be pulled from other ATLA stories like the Kyoshi novels which tell of Kyoshi’s beginnings and gives a deeper understanding of Avatar Kuruk.

Like with any adaptation, some changes to the original are expected. Showrunner Albert Kim has preemptively told fans of the original cartoon that the new live-action will feature new stories as they explore and expand the ATLA universe. This has made some fans apprehensive, especially after Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko left the project in 2020. However, Netflix’s live-action adaptation can benefit from the expanded wealth of Avatar: The Last Airbender content and backstory that didn’t exist during the shows original run, allowing them to give new insights into characters like Avatar Kuruk and Avatar Kyoshi who’s stories never previously made it to screen.





