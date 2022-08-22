Netflix’s ‘Look Both Ways’ Filmed At Some Of Your Favorite Spots In Austin

With so many Californians moving to Texas, more exclusively the Austin area lately, Netflix’s new movie Look Both Waysstarring Lili Reinhart is a must-see. The film ultimately shows a contrast between life in the two cities.

The rom-com flick depicts Reinhart’s character’s two potential lives following graduation at the University of Texas at Austin: either living the mother life in Texas or experiencing her dream as an animator in LA.

Much of the movie takes place in the Lone Star State capital, and the scenes were actually filmed there, according to Decider.

Here are some of the city landmarks that the Netflix crew visited and can be seen in the movie.

James D. Pfluger Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge

In the movie, the bridge is a meeting place for some important scenes with the Texas city’s skyline as the backdrop.

The walkway crosses over Ladybird Lake and serves up some awesome views of the water and skyscrapers like the Google Austin’s new building.

South By Southwest

There’s really not one location for the city’s yearly festival of all things music, film, culture, and tech as the event spans all over Austin.

You can experience various speaker engagements, visit the film exhibits, or, you can flock from bar to bar on E. 6th St. to catch the latest indie band showcases like Natalie does in the movie.

Stubb’s

One “South-by” destination the original Netflix picture was filmed at is Stubb’s right in the heart of Austin.

The absolutely iconic Barbecue restaurant has multiple stages, so it doubles as an outdoor and indoor music venue and has concerts nearly every day.

During SXSW you can catch some pretty big names performing here.

Continental Club

Any true Austinite can spot the glowing sprawl of the Continental Club’s neon sign anywhere. It’s just as iconic as the 60s vibe that’s felt throughout the whole music venue and is seen during another SWSW scene.

It’s smaller than Stubb’s but just as popular and always hosting live music.

While there were only just a few filming hotspots around the Texas capital, each location is so celebrated that the film gives viewers a fair taste of Austin life.