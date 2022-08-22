Next James Bond stalemate: Henry Cavill struggles ahead in new 007 battle





Over the past few months, the Bond odds have continually been shifting. The debate has surrounded Daniel Craig’s replacement as James Bond following his fifth and final 007 movie, No Time To Die, which hit cinemas in 2021. The official announcement of the next 007 star will likely come within the next year, but until then, the odds are the best insight fans have into the movement. At the moment, one big actor is at the top of the leaderboard, but he might not be able to keep it.

Henry Cavill is currently the favourite to become the next James Bond with 2/1 odds from Ladbrokes, following in the footsteps of 007 icons Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan. The Superman actor certainly has the pedigree for the role. He was privately educated and has an incredible acting career that has spanned Hollywood for decades. Most recently he played Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher series on Netflix. However, he was previously rejected from the role in 2005.

Cavill recalled attending an audition for Casino Royale back in the early-2000s. He got quite far in the process, but was ultimately axed after being accused of being “too fat”. He later admitted he “didn’t know” how to diet or train properly. Craig won the role, and the rest was history. Although he has a great chance of becoming 007 next, he has some stiff competition. In second place on Ladbrokes’ Bond odds is none other than Idris Elba, one of the UK’s favourite stars who is slowly building his odds each week. He currently has an incredible 4/1 on becoming the new-and-improved Bond – just a few steps away from Cavill’s lead. READ MORE: James Bond future revealed up to 75th birthday – with Idris Elba role

Elba most recently played Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad, and has also retained the role of Luther since 2010. But the actor most recently claimed he “didn’t want” to play James Bond – despite how prestigious the role was. He said: “I know the rumours about Bond have always chased me. Listen, my poor mum is like: ‘One day you’re going to get it!’ I was like: ‘Mum, I’m good, I’ve got Luther.'” Despite his reservations, his strong position in the odds means he could very well be taking his martinis shaken, not stirred, soon. Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “The race to play James Bond looks wide open right now. The top five in the betting have all attracted money over the last few months, but most recently momentum has shifted towards Henry Cavill over Idris Elba. Cavill is now the favourite, but it would be no shock to see more shake-ups.” DON’T MISS…

Elba will only claim the role if he can fend off the latest British period drama hunk from Bridgerton, however. Regé-Jean Page has become a massive part of the Bond odds in recent years. The actor made his debut on the list after appearing as Simon Basset. His popularity has given him an incredible 9/2 on becoming the new Bond. But he thinks the fan-casting has been nothing more than “flattery”.

Despite his powerful odds, Page has a strong opponent on his heels: Tom Hardy. Hardy has become a mainstay in the ongoing Bond odds – ever since a false 2020 report claimed he had already been cast as the tuxedo-wearing spy behind the scenes. He still has a great chance of taking Craig’s role in the coming months, with a powerful 5/1 from Ladbrokes. James Bond No Time To Die is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.