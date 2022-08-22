Categories
US

Paralyzed kitten who survived dog attack looks for forever home


MANKATO, Minn. — A paralyzed kitten named Sweet Pea is getting a second chance at life.

He was slated to be put down at a shelter in the Twin Cities after a dog attacked his litter, leaving him paralyzed. The nine-week-old kitten was the only one of his siblings to survive the attack, but he can’t use his back legs.

Fortunately for Sweet Pea, a foster volunteered to take him in.

“He’s got a sad story, but I knew it wasn’t over yet. He’s feisty and sweet and I know there’s a perfect family for him out there somewhere,” said Sweet Pea’s foster, Tracy Zins. “He’s given so much to me and my kids, just teaching us how being differently-abled doesn’t have to bring you down. It can be unique and special that you can contribute something that other people can’t.” 

sweat-pea.jpg

Mending Spirits Animal Rescue


Zins added that Sweet Pea is young enough that he might regain some movement in his legs, so he’s doing exercises and stretches every day.

The kitten is getting care from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue in Mankato. If you’re interested in adopting Sweet Pea, click here for more information.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.