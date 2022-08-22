PH tennis vet Ruben Gonzales cops ATP Challenger title in Dominican Republic

The tandem of Filipino Ruben Gonzales and American Reese Stalder stun the No. 1 seeds to rule the ATP Challenger Republica Dominicana Open

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine national tennis team veteran Ruben Gonzales and American partner Reese Stalder stunned No. 1 seeds Nicolas Barrientos of Colombia and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela of Mexico in straight sets, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, to rule the ATP Challenger Republica Dominicana Open at the Santo Domingo Tennis Club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Sunday, August 21.

Unseeded in the competition, Gonzales and Stalder showed they were unfazed as they did not drop serve in the championship match and broke the heavy favorites Barrientos and Reyes-Varela twice.

Gonzales and Stalder were on a giant killing spree in the tournament.

In the opening round, they pulled the upset rug from under the third-seeded Venezuelan tandem of Luis David Martinez and Nicola Mejia, 6-4, 6-3.

This is the first title that Gonzales and Stalder won in the eight tournaments that they have partnered. Their previous best finish was when they ended runner-up in the 2022 Georgia’s Rome Challenger held last July in the United States.

Sunday’s victory is Gonzales’ second doubles championship in the pro tour this year. He and fellow Filipino Treat Huey won the ATP Savannah Challenger in the United States last May. A week after that tournament, Gonzales and Huey won for the Philippines the men’s doubles gold medal in the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games.

Huey also saw action on Sunday but fell in the finals of the Odlum Brown VanOpen at the Hollyburn Country Club in Vancouver, Canada. He and John-Patrick Smith of Australia lost a three-set thriller to third seeds Andre Goransson of Sweden and Ben McLachlan of Japan, 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (7-9), 9-11. – Rappler.com