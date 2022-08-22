PIP: Britons claiming may be eligible for other benefits including discounts & extra cash

People can also apply for a badge if they care for a child with a health condition that affects their mobility.

Claimants who are able to travel can also receive discounts on their bus and train tickets.

PIP claimants can apply for the Disabled person railcard if they are blind, partially blind, deaf or unable to speak.

People can also be eligible if they can’t walk very far because of a disability, illness or injury, don’t have arms or can’t use their arms, or has a severe learning disability.

PIP also qualifies a person for a third off most rail fares with a Disabled Person’s Railcard. This does come at a cost of £20 for one year or £54 for three years.

Anyone with a disability can book assistance when they travel, so they can enjoy the journey worry-free.