‘Poor home environment affects a student’s progress’

An impoverished home environment is causing boys to leave school early, states a new report released by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The report Boys’ disengagement from education – Fiji case study was authored by Dr Wahab Ali, Associate Professor and Head of Education Department at the University of Fiji.

“The home environment consists of all variables that affect students’ achievement, and it plays a key role in determining their chances for survival and development,” states the report.

“Impoverished home environments and the disadvantaged socioeconomic conditions of families are factors implicated in boys’ disengagement from and disadvantage in education.”

The report states a family’s financial and social background also determines the opportunities that can affect a student’s progress and academic development.

“There are no doubts that students whose parents are closely involved in school life and who monitor their progress perform better in high school.

“Students are likely to excel academically if their home environment is supportive.

“The home environment provides the foundation for learning and is an element of students’ lives that affects their performance.

“Creating a positive physical and mental atmosphere in the home helps prepare students to be ready to learn.”