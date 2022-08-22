Russia-Ukraine war: shelling rocks Nikopol near nuclear plant; Zelenskiy warns Moscow against trial of Ukrainian soldiers – live news

Russian artillery fire once again pounded the Ukrainian city of Nikopol overnight, according to Ukrainian officials. Regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian forces struck the three districts of Nikopol, Kryvoriz, and Synelnykiv close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. In an update posted to his official Telegram channel this morning, Reznichenko said: A night of shelling and casualties. Nikopol was shelled with ‘Grad’ and barrel artillery three times during the night. 42 Russian shells flew into the residential quarters. In the city, two houses were destroyed, almost 50 were mutilated. Enemy shells damaged a kindergarten, shops, pharmacies, markets, a court and a bus station. The shelling caused five fires … Up to 2,000 people are without electricity.” In the Sinelnyk district, an agricultural enterprise was reportedly destroyed as well as a school and a cultural centre. Updated at 01.10 EDT

Ukraine is bracing itself for an intensification of Russian missile attacks to coincide with its independence day on Wednesday.

“,”elementId”:”49c616e2-f72d-4d48-905a-3bb5d9fdc9c9″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The country’s military warned that Russia had put five cruise missile-bearing warships and submarines out in the Black Sea and that Moscow was positioning air defence systems in Belarus. Large gatherings have been banned in Kyiv for four days from Monday.

“,”elementId”:”f38fe16a-09cf-401a-94a1-369375a1d5b8″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that “Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week as the country celebrates its 31st anniversary of independence.

“,”elementId”:”91c4fdef-0231-466e-92fb-b6d12dd48307″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement”,”url”:”https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/21/ukraine-braces-for-intensified-attacks-after-moscow-car-bomb-killing”,”text”:”Ukraine braces for intensified attacks after Moscow car bomb killing”,”prefix”:”Related: “,”role”:”thumbnail”,”elementId”:”c88fd6d9-5837-4a17-b0c0-969e4909a34c”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1661141655000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.14 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1661144411000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”01.00 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1661144411000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”01.00 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”01.00″,”title”:”Ukraine braces for intensified attacks”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Mon 22 Aug 2022 01.10 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Mon 22 Aug 2022 00.14 EDT”},{“id”:”630304fd8f0828049565dd5f”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has warned Russia against putting Ukrainian soldiers captured during the siege of Mariupol on trial, claiming it will risk the possibility of negotiations.

“,”elementId”:”5be9a67c-9f90-4088-ab9b-06a2745fa29d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

In his latest video address, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that if the “absurd and disgusting trial” of Ukrainian soldiers takes place in Mariupol it will eliminate the possibility of talks with Russia.

“,”elementId”:”bd7f6038-3f1e-4e4b-85e7-51b5ddffa522″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



If this despicable court takes place, if our people are brought into these settings in violation of all agreements, all international rules, there will be abuse.

This will be the line beyond which no negotiations are possible.”



“,”elementId”:”4348c8cb-e07d-4cd7-83b6-c261dd9f5281″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1661142269000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.24 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1661143602000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.46 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1661143603000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.46 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.46″,”title”:”Zelenskiy warns Moscow against trial of Ukrainian soldiers”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Mon 22 Aug 2022 01.10 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Mon 22 Aug 2022 00.14 EDT”},{“id”:”6302e4ab8f0828049565dcb8″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Artillery shells rained down on the Ukrainian city of Nikopol, close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

“,”elementId”:”84d53766-1108-428c-ab2e-c629be7aa7dd”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Nikopol was shelled on five different occasions, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in an update on Telegram.

“,”elementId”:”ea0320c1-8293-43f5-8268-a6e6935a6a42″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”3600″,”width”:”6000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/6000.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”3600″,”width”:”6000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”1200″,”width”:”2000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/2000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”600″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/1000.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”300″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/500.jpg”},{“index”:5,”fields”:{“height”:”84″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/140.jpg”}]},”data”:{“alt”:”A woman walks past a shop struck by artillery shells in the Ukrainian city of Nikopol, close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.”,”caption”:”A woman walks past a shop struck by artillery shells in the Ukrainian city of Nikopol, close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Christopher Cherry/The Guardian”},”displayCredit”:true,”role”:”inline”,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2071dc1c994cfc3671fb16a1357d7181″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d58b13886f3e9a12583b3db9fa348e8e”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=dafc3c420b30ee1e5caa356d1ee2efc8″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9ff4d6d30ca93a1b35830b58c4683b26″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b430b48ba927fd8bdb235766c7e30da8″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9a2f13da07b9259aa4427924fb00bd5d”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=fa38c0aee17d5555bb0f458b9ce8ab12″,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=98a2a46906233b503bc9e16a63d9d19d”,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=91032b56de84d20e8fd9a52dfbcf72d3″,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e9da73391b8797baf19c35d0ad8f3b74″,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d7d1a7b7d0720057051a20fc73c8d1e2″,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f46b47a807b70bca9ee1f861bffb002a”,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=f0dfa35e0e47c30bf714d84ec9bf2ece”,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=4e7e66bf64d9ab2ff7fe51379ed0108c”,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2071dc1c994cfc3671fb16a1357d7181″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d58b13886f3e9a12583b3db9fa348e8e”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=dafc3c420b30ee1e5caa356d1ee2efc8″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9ff4d6d30ca93a1b35830b58c4683b26″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b430b48ba927fd8bdb235766c7e30da8″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9a2f13da07b9259aa4427924fb00bd5d”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2d1b9a398d6e9505eefd0352765c297b”,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a99a959d93094f7a9171007b000a7264″,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2565f54e65efd59cb48c05e600d651a5″,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f39c863190ca0bb0c72ffa8dfb09ed18″,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2071dc1c994cfc3671fb16a1357d7181″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d58b13886f3e9a12583b3db9fa348e8e”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=dafc3c420b30ee1e5caa356d1ee2efc8″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9ff4d6d30ca93a1b35830b58c4683b26″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b430b48ba927fd8bdb235766c7e30da8″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9a2f13da07b9259aa4427924fb00bd5d”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2071dc1c994cfc3671fb16a1357d7181″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d58b13886f3e9a12583b3db9fa348e8e”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=dafc3c420b30ee1e5caa356d1ee2efc8″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9ff4d6d30ca93a1b35830b58c4683b26″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b430b48ba927fd8bdb235766c7e30da8″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9a2f13da07b9259aa4427924fb00bd5d”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=f2fb882fa2a9596c97521d09fcf1a4f8″,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=071e3419be885ba2470ba119831532b1″,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6093915df4332d405168208dbac8236f”,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=4ce2ae4e70a18c34fac846a1b29fe546″,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b96b04349ad54572e954146a13feeb3a”,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=647761bd9a5642020a31a1e697242d2c”,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8f434fcde8a7b45062447941c2875754″,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1f6e33d63b6149c50df1e561d2aa6c75″,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=73f96de68b18864af51f2cfd660e0b74″,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=fc32210ff7936f9030206b71516b985c”,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=63f509161cd92ee766e72a57a0af7eab”,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6083bdd8e18471bb1a62700a90c3f58f”,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=86fbf157fefa18d09f10a14d7d305b57″,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f6c88144fc88e22cd7785e3f370db2c8bc2bfea2/0_17_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=dad82a29f0ccdf7eb6a5bc83825dd16f”,”width”:960}]}],”elementId”:”264a4b52-ed15-442e-a268-29e8749835f5″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

He said 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a fire at an industrial premises and cutting power to 3,000 people.

“,”elementId”:”93d9a8fc-c929-4f40-8882-5c4267bb6231″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



The Russians fired 25 shells from barrel artillery at Nikopol. The shelling caused a severe fire at the enterprise – the fire destroyed the equipment.

In the city, a school was mutilated, one house was destroyed, and two dozen others were damaged. Gas furnaces and power lines are out of order. More than 3,000 Nikopol citizens are without electricity. Emergency teams are working.”



“,”elementId”:”913ea562-20c2-4a66-9e3a-a015cd3b8b00″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1661141655000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.14 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1661142497000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.28 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1661142498000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.28 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.28″,”title”:”Shelling rocks Nikopol near nuclear plant”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Mon 22 Aug 2022 01.10 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Mon 22 Aug 2022 00.14 EDT”},{“id”:”6302cc9e8f0828049565dc35″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hello and welcome back to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine.

“,”elementId”:”0ac6e4f7-cb28-404d-af03-f63e1389a0dc”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

I’m Samantha Lock and I will be bringing you all the latest developments for the next short while. Whether you’ve been following our coverage overnight or you’ve just dropped in, here are the latest lines.

“,”elementId”:”70bc7e96-bb09-4e65-aeb8-2439acf94da9″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Repeated shelling has rocked the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol, located near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, its governor has said.

“,”elementId”:”7dca2601-af0e-48dc-9a21-98bd804b6bac”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Zelenskiy warned Moscow against going ahead with the trial of captured Ukrainian soldiers in his latest national address.

“,”elementId”:”9cf2e713-b231-4b40-924a-aaba4a407762″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It is 7.30am in Ukraine. Here is everything you might have missed:

“,”elementId”:”0476ffb8-c284-4d74-be54-3113e466a423″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



Ukraine is bracing itself for an intensification of Russian missile attacks to coincide with its independence day on Wednesday. The country’s military warned that Russia had put five cruise missile-bearing warships and submarines in the Black Sea and that Moscow was positioning air defence systems in Belarus. Large gatherings have been banned in Kyiv for four days from Monday. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that “Russia may try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious” this week as the country celebrates its 31st anniversary of independence.



“,”elementId”:”746aa6d2-fd52-479c-8aba-ce8a28767e9f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



Artillery shells have rained down on the Ukrainian city of Nikopol, close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Nikopol was shelled on five different occasions, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram. He said 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a fire at an industrial premises and cutting power to 3,000 people.



“,”elementId”:”5c5531d5-3bcd-4adb-8650-5119e9c9da6c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



Russian missiles hit targets near Odesa, Ukrainian officials said. Five Russian Kalibr cruise missiles have been fired from the Black Sea at the region, the regional administration spokesperson said on Monday, citing information from the southern military command. Two were shot down by Ukrainian air defences and three hit agricultural targets, but there were no casualties. Russia said on Sunday the missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for US-made Himars rockets, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit.



“,”elementId”:”60b09b94-0c0a-493b-afe3-097b08d659ce”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



The daughter of an ultranationalist Russian ideologue and ally of Vladimir Putin was killed by a car bomb on the outskirts of Moscow on Saturday night. Darya Dugina, whose father is the Russian political commentator Alexander Dugin, died when the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving was ripped apart by a powerful explosion about 12 miles (20km) west of the capital near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy at about 9.30pm local time (1930 BST), according to investigators.



“,”elementId”:”df82fa92-1829-414e-adf0-8d1d76dc0207″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



A former member of Russia’s Duma has claimed that Russian partisans were allegedly behind the car bomb attack. Ilya Ponomarev, who was expelled for anti-Kremlin activities, alleged the explosion was the work of the National Republican Army, which he claimed was an underground group working inside Russia and dedicated to overthrowing the Putin regime. “This attack opens a new page in Russian resistance to Putinism,” he said.



“,”elementId”:”93643367-7b15-4491-ae20-86e023dcca02″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



Zelenskiy warned Russia against putting Ukrainian soldiers captured during the siege of Mariupol on trial. “If this despicable court takes place, if our people are brought into these settings in violation of all agreements, all international rules, there will be abuse,” he said in a Sunday evening address. “This will be the line beyond which no negotiations are possible.”



“,”elementId”:”bfdbf209-2e14-437c-9b18-2791d8ecd825″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



The leaders of Britain, France, Germany and the US urged military restraint around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine. In a phone call, the four leaders also called for a “quick visit” to the nuclear site by independent inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to German chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesperson.



“,”elementId”:”06661e24-2beb-4d49-8b0c-cc861e12bd69″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



Four more ships carrying food left Ukraine’s ports, Turkey’s defence ministry said, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports under a UN-brokered grain export deal to 31.



“,”elementId”:”388948ab-cff4-43bd-8123-d034154daba9″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“,”elementId”:”3d8c8a0f-2dc3-4158-9c57-245d08609225″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1661141655000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.14 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1661141646000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.14 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1661141655000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.14 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.14″,”title”:”Summary and welcome”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Mon 22 Aug 2022 01.10 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Mon 22 Aug 2022 00.14 EDT”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”format”:{“display”:0,”theme”:0,”design”:10},”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”}”>

Key events

Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Ukraine braces for intensified attacks Ukraine is bracing itself for an intensification of Russian missile attacks to coincide with its independence day on Wednesday. The country’s military warned that Russia had put five cruise missile-bearing warships and submarines out in the Black Sea and that Moscow was positioning air defence systems in Belarus. Large gatherings have been banned in Kyiv for four days from Monday. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that “Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week as the country celebrates its 31st anniversary of independence.

Zelenskiy warns Moscow against trial of Ukrainian soldiers Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has warned Russia against putting Ukrainian soldiers captured during the siege of Mariupol on trial, claiming it will risk the possibility of negotiations. In his latest video address, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that if the “absurd and disgusting trial” of Ukrainian soldiers takes place in Mariupol it will eliminate the possibility of talks with Russia. If this despicable court takes place, if our people are brought into these settings in violation of all agreements, all international rules, there will be abuse. This will be the line beyond which no negotiations are possible.”

Shelling rocks Nikopol near nuclear plant Artillery shells rained down on the Ukrainian city of Nikopol, close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Nikopol was shelled on five different occasions, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in an update on Telegram. A woman walks past a shop struck by artillery shells in the Ukrainian city of Nikopol, close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Photograph: Christopher Cherry/The Guardian He said 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a fire at an industrial premises and cutting power to 3,000 people. The Russians fired 25 shells from barrel artillery at Nikopol. The shelling caused a severe fire at the enterprise – the fire destroyed the equipment. In the city, a school was mutilated, one house was destroyed, and two dozen others were damaged. Gas furnaces and power lines are out of order. More than 3,000 Nikopol citizens are without electricity. Emergency teams are working.”