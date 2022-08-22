Sarah Hyland, ‘Modern Family’ star, marries Wells Adams

The 31-year-old actress was flanked by her on-screen family, including Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, as she said “I do” to the “Bachelor in Paradise” star.

According to E! News, the couple were married in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

While Hyland, who played Haley Dunphy on the hit ABC sitcom, has yet to share pictures from her wedding, Vergara, who brought her son Manolo as her plus-one, made sure to share snippets of the couple’s big day with her 26.5 million Instagram followers.

In one post, Vergara, who wore a black and white floral dress, shared a photo booth picture that featured Ferguson, his husband Justin Mikita and Gould, captioned: “#sarahandwells wedding,” followed by a series of heart emojis.